Sharp increase in daily Covid-19 cases worries Kerala

With 1,078 new virus cases total climbed to 16,110. Five deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 52. Out of 16,110 cases live cases are 9,458 and recovered 6,596.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The state capital Thiruvananthapuram is worst hit with more than 2,000 active cases.
The state capital Thiruvananthapuram is worst hit with more than 2,000 active cases. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

For the second consecutive day coronavirus tally crossed 1,000 in Kerala on Thursday but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is yet to take a decision on complete lockdown in the state. Local transmission accounted for 70 per cent of news cases, the CM said adding it was a worrying factor.

With 1,078 new virus cases total climbed to 16,110. Five deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 52. Out of 16,110 cases live cases are 9,458 and recovered 6,596. On Wednesday the state had reported 1,038 cases. The state capital Thiruvananthapuram is worst hit with more than 2,000 active cases. Many areas in coastal belt are under triple lockdown.

The government has also decided to postpone one-day special session of the assembly called on July 27 in view of the serious pandemic situation prevailing in the state capital, said Vijayan. “The coming week is really critical for the state. Surge in locally-transmitted cases is really worrying. We need to step up our vigil and our future depends upon the correct steps we take today,” he said adding serious breach in restrictions led to sudden increase in cases. In view of rising cases, he said Muslim religious leaders have agreed not to conduct mass prayers during Eid al-Adha falling on July 31.

