Shashi Tharoor supports Kapil Sibal, says he fought many legal battles for Congress

As the Congress versus Congress deepens, G-23 leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday extended support to Congress leader Kapil Sibal and countering the narrative of the pro-high command team that Congress gave recognition to Sibal, Tharoor said Kapil Sibal is a true Congressman who fought many legal battles for the Congress. "As a democratic party, we need to listen to what he has to say, disagree if you must but not in this way. Our priority is to strengthen ourselves to take on the BJP!" Tharoor tweeted.

The Punjab crisis has brought the Congress versus Congress clash to the fore after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of the chief minister of Punjab months ahead of the state election owing to his ongoing clash with Navjot Singh Sidhu. After Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, Sidhu resigned from the post of the state party unit chief citing differences with Channi. Though the resignation has not been accepted by the high command and Sidhu is likely to continue in his post, the upheaval has given voice to several Congress leaders who are upset with the way the party is functioning.

That is shameful. We all know @KapilSibal as a true Congressman who has fought multiple cases in court for @INCIndia. As a democratic party we need to listen to what he has to say,disagree if you must but not in this way. Our priority is to strengthen ourselves to take on theBJP! https://t.co/XmtdHapach — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 30, 2021

G-23 leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said it is ironic that people considered close to the high command are leaving the party while G-23 leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking election to the post of the party president will stick to the party and will fight for reforms. Sibal said the party has no president and so he does not know who takes a decision. He also said G-23 is no Ji Huzoor 23 and hence he will continue raising questions.

The comments evoked a sharp response from a section of Congress leaders. While Youth Congress leaders protested outside Sibal's house, damaging a car.

"Those who are trying to defend the command performance last night, this is what happened at Kapil Sibal's house. They damaged the car. Stood on top so it caved in. Threw tomatoes both outside and inside the house. If this is not hooliganism then what else is it?" Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted.

Tharoor termed the act of hooliganism as 'shameful'.

Congress leader Natwar Singh on Thursday directly trained the gun at Rahul Gandhi and said three people take decisions in the Congress and one of them has no official designation. "They have decided to remove Amarinder Singh! He is such a veteran politician," Natwar Singh said expressing resentment over the leadership.