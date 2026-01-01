‘She left home after fight with mother, was waiting for auto’: Faridabad rape survivor's sister

The sister of the 25-year-old woman who was gangraped, assaulted and thrown out of a moving car on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, said she had left home after a fight with her mother. Her sister said they had last spoken in the evening before the incident. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday (December 30). (Representational photo)

“She said she had a fight with our mother that was continuing for days and she was going out of her mind,” the sister told NDTV, adding that the 25-year-old said she would go visit a friend.

“She even spoke to my daughter,” the sister said. “She said she would wait for a three-wheeler and disconnected,” NDTV quoted her sister as saying.

Following this, she received the next call from the 25-year-old at 3.30 am, which was followed by silence. “I disconnected and called back. She did not speak. Then came the sobs,” the sister recalled, according to the NDTV report.

The sister said she kept speaking to the woman for around half-an-hour, and then called the survivor's friend. The woman was then taken to the hospital, which referred her to Delhi. “She was unconscious the whole time,” her sister said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday (December 30). The woman, who left her friend's home by midnight, accepted a lift offered by two men in a white Eeco van. The accused allegedly drove her to an isolated area where they took turns to rape her. They assaulted her for around two hours before throwing her out of the van.

The survivor has currently been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital for multiple fractures and wounds, according to an earlier HT report.

The two accused – one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh – were arrested and produced before a city court on Wednesday, following which they were sent to judicial custody.

The survivor, after a feud with her husband, had been living with her parents, PTI news agency reported.