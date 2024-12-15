‘She may not understand’: BJP on Priyanka Gandhi's barb on PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament on Saturday. Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur have responded to Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi. (PTI/ ANI)

Kiren Rijiju said that the Wayanad MP did not understand the "nuisances" and "deep meaning" of remarks made by the Prime Minister as “she was a newly elected MP.” According to the Parliamentry Affairs Minister, PM Modi stated facts and did not give his opinion.

"It is something on which the PM has not given his opinion, he has stated the fact. I think Priyanka ji is a new MP, she may not understand the nuisances and deep meaning of what the PM stated. But we are all MPs and we have to respect the PM of the country," Rijiju told ANI.

He further said that the Gandhi siblings including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were from a family that cannot escape history.

"Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are from a family which cannot escape from history, how the Gandhi-Nehru family had compromised the provisions of the Constitution to suit their interests or for their political gain. So, I cannot make it much clearer than what the PM has already stated," Rijiju said.

On the other hand, BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused Priyanka of not being serious in the parliament. He also indirectly said that when she entered parliament as an MP, it stopped functioning.

“Some people are not serious. If they have to sit for a while, they feel tired. Parliament stopped functioning as soon as some people stepped inside. So what kind of omen is this for the arrival of some people,” Thakur said to PTI after a charity cricket match between teams of both Houses.

What did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra say to prompt responses from BJP leaders?

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised PM Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, calling it "absolutely boring" and devoid of anything new or constructive.

"PM Narendra Modi did not say anything new or constructive. He absolutely bored me. I thought he would say something significant, but he spoke about 11 hollow promises. If he has zero tolerance towards corruption, he should at least hold a debate on Adani," Vadra said after the prime minister's speech during a debate on the constitution in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress on Saturday, accusing it of “constantly disrespecting the Constitution” and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad."

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution.