Sheena Bora case: CBI names Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Vidhie as witness

PTI |
Mar 20, 2025 10:29 PM IST

This is in addition to the first list submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week which named 69 witnesses.

The CBI on Thursday submitted to a special court here its second list of witnesses in the Sheena Bora killing case, which included accused Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter Vidhie Mukerjea.

The CBI alleged that Indrani Mukerjea conspired with Peter Mukerjea and her driver, Shyamvar Rai, to kill Sheena Bora. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
The CBI alleged that Indrani Mukerjea conspired with Peter Mukerjea and her driver, Shyamvar Rai, to kill Sheena Bora. (PTI)

The list mentioned 125 individuals the agency proposes to examine as prosecution witnesses in the case.



Also Read: Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea seeks clarity on daughter Vidhi's status as witness

Indrani Mukerjea granted bail in 2022

Last week, Indrani Mukerjea, one of the prime accused in the case, had sought clarity from CBI on whether Vidhie had been dropped as a witness, so she could meet her.

When Indrani was granted bail, one of the conditions imposed on her was that she should not meet any of the witnesses in the case.

Vidhie is Indrani’s daughter from her first marriage to Sanjeev Khanna, also an accused in the case.

Sheena Bora strangled to death

Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husband Khanna.

Also Read: CBI submits fresh list of 69 witnesses in Sheena Bora murder trial

Her body was then burned and disposed of in a forest in Raigad district.

The crime came to light in 2015 when Rai, who later turned approver in the case, revealed details following his arrest in another case.

Former media executive Indrani and Khanna were arrested in August 2015, and Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s ex-husband and media baron, was arrested three months later. All the accused are currently out on bail.

