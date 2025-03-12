Mumbai, Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday made a submission in a special court seeking clarity from the CBI on whether her daughter, Vidhi Mukerjea, has been dropped as a witness in the case, so that she could meet her. Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea seeks clarity on daughter Vidhi's status as witness

The request made through her lawyer came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation submitted a list of 69 witnesses, which did not include Vidhi’s name.

The CBI asserted its commitment to a speedy trial but did not directly address the status of Vidhi, the daughter of Indrani and her former husband and co-accused Sanjeev Khana, as a witness. The prosecution is expected to present its submissions on Thursday.

Though the list didn't mention Vidhi, the CBI said, "these witnesses will be examined on priority basis and other prosecution witnesses may be examined only when there would be need to keep in view the testimony of aforesaid witnesses".

In 2022, when Vidhi had sought permission to meet her mother, the CBI opposed the plea, stating that she was an important witness and that her testimony had yet to be recorded.

At the time, the special court had rejected Vidhi’s plea, citing Indrani’s bail conditions, which prohibited contact with witnesses yet to be examined.

Indrani’s lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, told the court that the CBI was not clarifying whether Vidhi will be made a witness or not.

"I have not been able to meet my daughter, who wants to stay with me and take care of me. I am unable to meet her. Let me know if Vidhi is going to be examined, so I can meet her," Indrani stated in her submission through lawyer.

"I will die without being able to meet my daughter... this is causing great prejudice to us and inconvenience to the court," he added.

The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly carried out in April 2012.

Bora, aged 24, was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Her body was then burned and disposed of in a forest in Raigad district.

The crime came to light in 2015 when Rai, who later turned approver in the case, revealed details following his arrest in another case.

Former media executive Indrani and Khanna were arrested in August 2015, and Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s ex-husband and media baron, was arrested three months later. All the accused are currently out on bail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.