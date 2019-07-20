Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 20, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Sheila Dikshit’s death huge loss for Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Sheila Dikshit, who was Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms (1998-2013), passed away on Saturday

india Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:12 IST
IANS
IANS
New Delhi
Sheila Dikshit,sheila dikshit,sheila dixit passes away
Sheila Dikshit with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday mourned the death of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit, saying her contribution to the city will always be remembered.

“Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Follow updates here.

Dikshit, who was Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms (1998-2013), passed away on Saturday. She was 81.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 17:12 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics