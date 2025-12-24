Shimla doctor terminated after his ‘punching patient’ video goes viral

Two days after a video of a doctor assaulting a patient at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College became viral, a medical body has terminated the senior resident doctor following an inquiry into the incident. People protest after a video of a doctor allegedly assaulting a patient, who was lying on a hospital bed, at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), went viral, outside the hospital in Shimla, on Monday. (HT Photo)

The move comes after a video of Dr Raghav Narula, 31, allegedly assaulting a patient at the Shimla hospital, triggering an outrage and protest from the patients.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Himachal Pradesh, Dr Raghav Nirula was terminated from the post of Senior Resident at the hospital's Department of Pulmonary Medicine following an inquiry into the incident.

"Inquiry Committee was constituted by the Govt. vide Order No. 118911 dated 23.12.2025 to enquire into all the aspects of the incidents and submit the fact finding report within 72 hours...On the perusal of the inquiry report, it was found that both the parties i.e. the patient and the Senior Resident i.e. Dr. Raghav Nirula are responsible for the incident which amounts to misconduct, misbehaviour, acts of commission and unbecoming of a public servant and the violation of Resident Doctor Policy 2025," the DMER statement said.

"In view of the above facts, the undersigned do hereby terminates the services of Dr. Raghav Nirula from the post of Senior Resident, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, IGMC Shimla under the provisions of the Clause-9 of Resident Doctor Policy, 2025 issued vide Notification No. 118911 dated 10.10.2025, with immediate effect," it added.

The confrontation took place at the pulmonary ward of the hospital on Monday, when the patient, Arjun Singh, had come to the hospital for a bronchoscopy and felt breathless following the procedure.

The patient alleged that the dispute started over the doctor's choice of words. He claimed that he objected when the doctor addressed him as "tu" instead of "tum", leading to an altercation.

A viral video surfaced showing Dr Raghav Narula punching Arjun Singh in the face, while Singh was seen trying to kick the doctor. The incident sparked a protest at the hospital, with the relatives and other patients demanding the doctor's arrest.