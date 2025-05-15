Shiv Sena declares 10 lakh reward for details on Pahalgam attackers

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday announced a ₹10 lakh reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, news agency PTI reported, citing a party official. Earlier on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir police releases posters, announced bounty of ₹ 20 lakh on terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack.(Screengrab from 'X' @PTI_News, @ANI)

The party’s social media in-charge Rahool Kanal said the announcement was made after the Jammu and Kashmir Police released images of the suspects on May 13 and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh.

“We stand firmly against terrorism and those who support it. We urge the citizens to come forward with any information that can help bring these culprits to justice.

“By adding to the reward amount, we aim to ensure that the guilty are held accountable and justice is served to the victims and their families,” Kanal stated, quoting Shinde.

The suspects involved in the Pahalgam attack have been identified as Hussain Thoker from Anantnag, and two others known as Ali Bhai (aka Talha Bhai) and Hasim Musa (aka Suleiman). Authorities say Talha and Musa are believed to be Pakistani nationals, while Thoker is from Kashmir. All three are alleged to be affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, terrorists carried out a brutal attack near Pahalgam in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, killing 26 people, including six from Maharashtra. The assault prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, carrying out targeted military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In the aftermath, Srinagar Police launched a series of raids across the city, focusing on individuals suspected of aiding the terrorists or functioning as Over Ground Workers (OGWs). These operations were conducted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as part of a broader investigation.

Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, striking nine terror hubs across Pakistan and PoJK. The offensive reportedly eliminated over 100 high-profile terrorists.

Though the hostilities subsided with a ceasefire agreement reached on May 10, India made it clear that the military pause did not signal a resumption of diplomatic talks with Pakistan.

On May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of the operation, stating that Operation Sindoor had "carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism" and had "set up a new parameter and new normal."