Shiv Sena MP's ‘check the reality’ taunt at Ministry of Railways ‘looking like a wow' tweets

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday hit out at the railway ministry and said that it should get a reality check before putting out posts over viral trends on social media. She targetted the ministry over the stampede-like situation at Surat railway station on Saturday where a man lost his life. In a post on X Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a video of the incident and wrote, “Before Rail Ministry comes up with looking like a wow tweets for publicity, maybe they should get out and check the reality… This is so sad and horrific.” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi(ANI)

Taking to X, the Ministry of Railways posted pictures of the new Vande Bharat trains and wrote, “Blue and Tangerine #VandeBharatExpress…So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow! Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala.”

A 40-year-old man died, while two others were hospitalised following the chaos that occurred when passengers were boarding a Bihar-bound special train for the upcoming Chhath festival, PTI reported.

“One man fell due to crowding and was declared brought dead. The exact cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem. Two other passengers suffered breathlessness and are undergoing treatment,” the news agency quoted Jayesh Patel, the resident medical officer of SMIMER Hospital.

The Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh, met with those injured due to the stampede in Gujarat. She wrote on X, “…During the festival time, everyone goes to their hometown, mostly using rail transport. Today, due to overcrowding, some passengers complained of suffocation, the railway administration has remained vigilant and provided medical treatment to all. Met all the passengers and inquired about their condition and gave appropriate instructions to the administration.”

The Western Railway, in its statement, said it has taken special measures regarding the operation of special trains from Surat and Udhna in view of the festive season. It said that personnel from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force were deployed for security and crowd management during the time. The Western Railway has scheduled 400 trips for 46 pairs of special trains to different destinations. Among them, 27 pairs either start from or pass through Surat and Udhna railway stations, the statement said.

