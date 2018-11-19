Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray’s gives call for Ram temple ahead of Ayodhya visit

With his Ayodhya visit around the corner (November 24 and 25), Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting on Sunday came up with a new slogan to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2019 elections: “Har Hindu ki yahi pukaar, pehle mandir phir sarkaar” (Every Hindu demand this, first build temple [Ram Temple] and then the government).

Despite being part of the government in the state and at the Centre, Thackeray has been one of the harshest critics of the government. The meeting, which was called for preparations of the Ayodhya visit, was attended by all senior leaders and state presidents of the party across the country. “Our new slogan reminds the current dispensation of their assurance of building Ram Temple after forming the government,” said a senior party leader who was present at the meeting.

Thackeray has also directed party workers, especially women and youth, to avoid going to Ayodhya, and perform Mahaaarti in their respective cities and districts. “Uddhav ji is expected to perform Mahaaarti at the banks of Sarayu River on November 24 between 5pm and 6pm. So we have asked party workers to perform Mahaaarti in their respective districts and cities at the same time, instead of flocking to Ayodhya,” said a senior party MP.

“It’s a small city and it is not possible to make arrangements for all of them. Also, the visit is being carried out to remind the government about its promise on Ram Temple and not to oppose or confront the government. We want it to be a peaceful affair,” he said.

The Opposition parties have criticised Thackeray’s plan to visit Ayodhya. Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of Opposition, said the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remember Ram only when their government fails to perform. “Where was Uddhav Thackeray in the last four years? Why is he doing all these stunts ahead of the elections,” asked Dhananjay Munde, leader of Opposition in the legislative council.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 09:45 IST