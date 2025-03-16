Why Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi praised Nitin Gadkari

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi praised BJP leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari over his remark against caste discrimination in the society, saying other leaders in his cabinet must also adhere to this ideology. Nitin Gadkari addresses a gathering.(PIB)

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a critic of Gadkari's party, welcomed the politician's comments against caste discrimination and claimed the BJP has been practising this kind of politics in Maharashtra.

"I endorse what he is saying, and this is the kind of thought process that we should as leaders should be inculcating in the society, simply because we are seeing how caste-based divisions are happening across the country...Maharashtra is facing a backlash of this kind of politics from the BJP...I welcome his words, and I just hope that his actions, his words are also endorsed by other people in his cabinet," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What had Nitin Gadkari said

Addressing a convocation ceremony event at the Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur on Saturday, Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of equality and rejecting caste-based politics.

Nitin Gadkari asserted that an individual's worth should be determined by their qualities rather than caste, religion, language or gender.

"A person is not known by their caste, sect, religion, language or sex, but only by their qualities. That is why we will not discriminate against anyone based on caste, sect, religion, language, or sex," Gadkari said, stressing the need for equality and fairness.

Gadkari reiterated that he would not engage in such practices, even if it costs him votes. "I am in politics, and here all of this goes on, but I refuse this even though it may or may not get me votes," he stated.

Nitin Gadkari is often praised by his opponents for his development-oriented discourse. He is also credited for the rapid development in road transport and the construction of highways and expressways.

Nitin Gadkari has made headlines by publicly admonishing officials for laxity in executing infrastructure projects.