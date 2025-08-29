Shiv Sena (UBT) MP slams Peter Navarro as Trump aide targets PM Modi, India again

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday hit out at White House trade adviser Peter Navarro for his rants against India for purchasing oil from Russia. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI File)

Expressing frustration over the US official's repeated attacks on India backing US President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports, Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X, “Wake up every day to the same rant from him about India.”

She further "fact-checked" Navarro's claims, saying India was not the only one buying oil from Russia. While she did not name China, the US officials have often been asked why there were no similar penalties for the country, despite it being the largest oil buyer. "Regarding Russian Oil, India isn’t the only one," Chaturvedi wrote.

She also asserted that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine wasn't "India's war". Her remarks came a day after Navarro termed the conflict "Modi's war in Ukraine", alleging India indirectly fuels the "war machine" through its oil trade with Russia.

“Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. The consumers and businesses and everything lose, and workers lose because India’s high tariffs cost us jobs, and factories, and income and higher wages. And then the taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi’s war,” he had said.

Chaturvedi further asked "Next is what?" as she cited the several mediums Navarro used to convey his criticism of India: an opinion piece in the Financial Times, in which he termed India the "Maharaja of tariffs", an interview, and a series of posts on X that he made earlier today.

Navarro alleges that India significantly intensified its oil trade with Russia since the country invaded Ukraine in 2022. He also argues that Moscow funds the conflict with Ukraine through the money it gets from India, which in turn leads Kyiv to raise requests for arms and funding with the US.

He also defends Trump's 50% tariffs on India which recently took effect. "A 50% tariff—25% for unfair trade and 25% for national security—is a direct response," he wrote on X.