Shivraj Chouhan launches ‘Kill Corona campaign’ in MP with door-to-door survey

A total of 11,458 survey teams will be deployed across the state for a door to door survey. Non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters and essential protective gears will be provided to each survey team.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches the statewide 'Kill Corona' campaign in Bhopal on Wednesday.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches the statewide 'Kill Corona' campaign in Bhopal on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday launched a ‘Kill Corona campaign’ under which a door-to-door survey will be conducted across the state to detect Covid-19 patients.

Launching the 15-day campaign and underlining achievements of the state government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Chouhan said, “We have to combat coronavirus together. Our victory is certain. We all should take a resolution that we will make Madhya Pradesh a corona and disease free state,” Chouhan said.

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 13,861 including 581 casualties.

A total of 11,458 survey teams will be deployed across the state for a door to door survey. Non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters and essential protective gears will be provided to each survey team.

Besides identifying suspected patients of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) the suspected patients of malaria, dengue, chikungunya will also be identified by the survey teams and the information will be uploaded on a ‘Sarthak App’.

The sampling of Covid-19 suspected patients, whose details are uploaded on Sarthak App will be tested. More than three lakh samples will be taken of the identified suspected patients across the state and a capacity of 21,000 tests per day is being developed.

Appreciating the role of doctors para-medics and anganwadi workers, ASHAs and NGOs etc on Doctor’s Day, Chouhan said, “The state had one testing lab three months ago with only 60 tests per day capacity. Now, 30 labs have been developed for testing corona in the state with a capacity of 9,000 tests per day. The State’s recovery rate is 77%, which is better than other states. Infection has come down.”

Chouhan sounded confident that the door-to-door survey will help control the virus.

“We are also taking the cooperation of private hospitals. The ICU beds are available in sufficient quantity in districts. We have achieved success in controlling the corona in Indore and Bhopal. The door-to-door survey will now completely control coronavirus.”

