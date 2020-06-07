Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts

india

Monday (June 8) will almost bring an end to the stringent restrictions imposed by the Centre to control the spread of the coronavirus disease. After the central government’s recent order, malls, restaurants and religious places will reopen after a gap of more than 70 days.

The Centre had on May 30 said that ‘Unlock 1’ will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown that was clamped on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent. It had, however, said that strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country’s worst-hit areas or Covid-19 hotspots.

However, various state governments have said that these places and activities will be allowed to resume only if precautionary measures laid down by the Centre against coronavirus are followed.

Here is a list of what will open from Monday:

Restaurants: The Centre has allowed opening of restaurants from June 8. But at the same time, it also released a list of the SOPs to be followed. Seating arrangement has to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. In restaurants, not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity will be permitted. The restaurants have been advised to use disposable menus.

Places of worship: These have been allowed to open but their administrators have been asked to strictly follow social distancing norms and other protocols to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. Also, touching of statues, idols and holy books is not allowed. No physical offering, prasad or holy water allowed; the devotees have to take off their shoes in their vehicles only. Physical contact should be avoided as much as possible.

Shopping malls: Only asymptomatic customers or visitors will be allowed, and the number of customers inside a shop has to be kept minimum. The government has made mall management responsible for ensuring social distancing is followed. The mall administrations have been asked to deploy adequate manpower for this. The mall entrances should mandatorily have sanitiser dispenser and thermal screening provisions. Gaming arcade, children’s play area and cinema halls inside the mall will remain closed. There is also a bar on trial of clothing.

Hotels: Though hotels have been allowed to reopen, they have to maintain a proper record of the travel history of all the guests and their medical condition. The guests will also have to fill the self-declaration form. The hotels have been ordered to ensure contact-less check-in and check-out and sanitise the luggage before sending it to the rooms.

This is the first phase of relaxations (known as Unlock 1). International air travel, metro rail, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain suspended for the time being. The Centre will decide on reopening of schools and colleges in the second phase in July.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown ended on May 31 and the Centre gave time till June 8 for the new relaxations to come into effect while extending the overarching lockdown to June 30.

The Centre’s notification added that all activities will be permitted outside the containment zones which are now being decided individually by states and union territories based on the local factors.