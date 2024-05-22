 Shortage of nurses in India, their emigration for jobs abroad cause of worry: Experts | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shortage of nurses in India, their emigration for jobs abroad cause of worry: Experts

PTI |
May 22, 2024 07:23 PM IST

The experts issued a joint statement here, expressing concerns over the shortage of nurses in the country.

India already faces a poor nurse-population ratio and the situation is set to worsen with nurses emigrating to other countries in large numbers, doctors and medical experts have observed, noting this creates a big gap in addressing the country's healthcare needs.

With 1.96 nurses per 1,000 population, India falls short of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended rate of three nurses per 1,000 population, he said.
With 1.96 nurses per 1,000 population, India falls short of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended rate of three nurses per 1,000 population, he said.

The experts issued a joint statement here, expressing concerns over the shortage of nurses in the country.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Citing figures from the regulatory body Indian Nursing Council, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) director general Dr Girdhar Gyani said there are more than 33 lakh nursing personnel registered in the country but this figure is dismal given India's 1.3 billion population.

With 1.96 nurses per 1,000 population, India falls short of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended rate of three nurses per 1,000 population, he said.

Director of the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, Dr Shuchin Bajaj said, "While the shortage of nurses and their massive emigration to foreign countries is a cause for worry, there is a need to train them at home, especially amid the advent of health tech and other technologies."

"The challenges are more persistent in Tier-2 and 3 cities, where there is a lack of a trained healthcare force despite the establishment of state-of-the-art hospitals or health facilities. Apart from that, the nursing community also looks forward to greater support from the government," he added.

While it is the need of the hour to focus on increasing the skilled workforce, it is equally important to invest in upskilling the existing workforce, Dr Gyani added.

"By arming our nurses with advanced training and specialised knowledge, we don't just fill staffing gaps, we unlock a cascade of benefits: better patient care, reduced healthcare costs and happier and motivated nurses," he added.

Speaking on the role of nurses in educating communities about eye health and disease prevention, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, country director at Orbis (India), said nurses work closely with patients and connect with them based on their knowledge of things beyond medical records.

By organising educational workshops, school screenings and community awareness campaigns, nurses can effectively disseminate essential information on eye health, he added.

"There is still a lack of awareness on how some easy-to-follow practices can go a long way toward healthy vision. Nurses can guide communities in incorporating these practices into their daily routines," he said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Shortage of nurses in India, their emigration for jobs abroad cause of worry: Experts

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On