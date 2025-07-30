‘Shot in the head’: Amit Shah on terrorists behind Pahalgam attack killed in Operation Mahadev

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said all three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were shot in the head during ‘Operation Mahadev’ on the outskirts of Srinagar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Sansad TV)

“A month after the Pahalgam attack, we received information about the presence of terrorists. The Intelligence Bureau and Military Intelligence further verified their identities, and by July 22, the task of tracking their wireless sets was completed. Their exact, pinpointed location was identified,” Shah told the Rajya Sabha. Follow Parliament live updates

He said he had received messages from people across the country saying that whenever these terrorists are found, they should be shot in the head. “It’s a coincidence that during the encounter, all three were shot in the head,” Shah added.

He said that senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram had, two days ago, demanded his resignation and asked India carried Operation Sindoor follwing Pahalgam attack, but was the proof proof there was that the terrorists were Pakistani.

“I want to ask Mr Chidambaram, who were you trying to protect? Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba, these terrorists? Aren’t you ashamed? Look at what Mahadev did. The very day he asked the question, all three terrorists were eliminated,” Amit Shah said in the House.

Hours before Parliament took up a debate on Operation Sindoor on Monday, P Chidambaram sparked a major political controversy with a remark in an interview, where he referred to the possibility of “homegrown terrorists” being involved in the Pahalgam attack.

He later said the remarks were part of a larger statement which, according to him, his accusers had deliberately suppressed.

“Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation. The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour!” he said on X.