Shots fired bear RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence on 1 Polo Road in Patna

An incident of firing was reported at 1 Polo Road in Bihar's Patna, near the residence of RJD leader and party founder Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, officials said on Thursday. Police had reached the spot and an investigation was underway(X/PTI)

Further details are awaited.

The incident comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on June 20 to poll-bound Bihar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is coming to attend the "National Daamad Aayog" (NDA) meeting.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister said that PM Modi is not coming to distribute employment, end poverty, or stop migration, but to "cheat" the people of Bihar once again.

Tejashwi Yadav's 1 Polo Road bungalow was in news in last October last year as well when he faced allegations of replacing new air conditioners (ACs) with old ones while vacating his previous official residence at 5 Deshratna Marg.