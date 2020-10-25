‘Should be ashamed’: Uddhav Thackeray’s 7 bitter attacks on BJP, Centre in Dussehra speech

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:29 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre as he picked up several issues -- from its poll promise of Covid-19 vaccination in Bihar to what he called was the failure of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Thackeray while speaking at his party the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should acknowledge the failure of GST and revert to the old tax regime. The chief minister also criticised the BJP’s poll promise of Covid-19 vaccination in Bihar as he questioned the party’s understanding of why doesn’t the rest of the country deserve the same medical assistance to fight the pandemic.

“It has been a year now. From the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show,” he said at the annual Dussehra rally held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park.

Here are the seven scathing attacks made by Uddhav Thackeray in his Dussehra speech:

1. On Hindutva tussle with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

We are being asked about Hindutva. That why are we not re-opening temples in the state. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that.

2. On Covid-19 vaccine in BJP’s Bihar poll manifesto

You promise a free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar, then are people of other states from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan. Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the Centre.

3. On allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Those crying for justice for Bihar’s son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra’s son.

4. On the GST regime

The GST regime implemented by the government has failed and PM Modi should acknowledge it and revert to the old tax regime. We (Maharashtra) are yet to get our Rs 38,000 crore as GST refund.

5. On Centre’s handling of the Covid-19 disease outbreak

A peculiar thing is happening around the country. Around the country, Covid-19 has impacted the economy but the government’s focus is on toppling governments in other states. The BJP is inviting anarchy by doing so. Instead of the ‘no alternative’ factor as was the case earlier, people have now started thinking that anyone will do except you.

6. On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Dussehra speech

The RSS chief said Hindutva has been narrowed down to only observing puja rituals. Those who wear black caps like him should understand this if they have brains. I have no happiness in shutting down places. Lifting of restrictions is being done cautiously and gradually.

7. On Kangana Ranaut equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India.