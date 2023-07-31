Home / India News / 'Should I do aarti…?': CM Yogi defends bulldozer action; says no riots in 6 yrs

'Should I do aarti…?': CM Yogi defends bulldozer action; says no riots in 6 yrs

ByHT News Desk
Jul 31, 2023 08:58 PM IST

Yogi Adiyanath said the image of the state had been impacted due to the law and order situation during the earlier governments.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at his critics who often call him a divisive politician, saying there had been “no riot, no curfew” in the state for the past six years and all festivals were celebrated in peace. In an interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, the firebrand BJP leader said that his government did not resort to pretence and hypocrisy.

UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)
UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)

“I have been CM for over 6 years now. There have been no riots in the state since 2017. No curfew was imposed in the past 6 years and all festivals were celebrated peacefully,” Adityanath said when he was asked about the criticism of his Hindu hardliner image.

Referring to allegations that many opposition candidates had been prevented from filing nominations in panchayat polls, Yogi Adityanath said that every individual has the right to fight elections.

“People who talk big, see how elections are to be held. There were elections to urban bodies, panchayats, assembly in Uttar Pradesh and panchayat elections were held in West Bengal. What happened? Do they want to make the country (like) West Bengal, the way the TMC government did in West Bengal (and the UP government),” there is a difference,” he said.

“We did not resort to pretence or hypocrisy. Everybody has the right to fight elections and the person should get it. They can contest the election and if they are capable, they will win. If we are capable, we will win, if we are not, we will lose and it should be like that. If the person is an opponent and capable of winning, he should win. This is a democratic right. We cannot deprive him of this,” he added.

The chief minister also defended the controversial bulldozer action against criminals and mafia in the state.

“...Should I do 'aarti' of those who have illegally grabbed government property? The people of UP want action against criminals and mafia,” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out