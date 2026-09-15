Show-cause notice to Air India after Italians skip immigration: ‘Passengers incorrectly handled’

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a show-cause notice to Air India over a security lapse involving three Italian nationals who allegedly flew from Delhi to Munich without completing mandatory immigration clearance. 3 Italians boarded Munich flight without completing immigration. (Representative)

The notice, dated September 12, talks about Air India flight AI-1115 from Amritsar to Delhi on September 4. The three passengers -- Surjit Singh, Balwinder Kaur and Gurdev Singh -- later boarded Lufthansa flight LH-763 to Munich at 1:45 am without going through the required departure immigration process, according to the ministry's notice seen by HT.

"These passengers had been issued a ‘D’ boarding pass for the Amritsar-Delhi sector and an onward boarding pass for their Lufthansa journey at Amritsar. Upon arrival at Delhi, the passengers were incorrectly handled and were escorted to the I-to-I transfer area," the notice said as it sought explanation from Air India on what happened.

What happened at Delhi airport? The three passengers arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 12:50 am after travelling from Amritsar on board Air India flight AI-1115.

The ministry said they had been issued “D” boarding passes for the Amritsar-Delhi sector. They also had onward boarding passes for the Lufthansa flight to Munich.

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Under the approved hub-and-spoke procedure, passengers flying from a domestic airport to Delhi and then taking an international flight must follow certain steps at Delhi airport.

The three passengers should have exited through Gate 39 and completed immigration before going for their international flight.

Instead, they were allegedly taken to the International-to-International (I-to-I) transfer area. They then reached the departure area and boarded the Lufthansa flight to Munich without completing immigration.