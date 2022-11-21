Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police files plea for Aaftab's polygraph test, hearing likely tomorrow

The Delhi Police on Monday filed an application in the city court for the polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar. The hearing is likely to take place tomorrow before the metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore.



The Delhi Police in its application alleged that Poonawala is misleading the investigation agency and hence a polygraph test should be conducted to ascertain whether the answers to the police's query are right or wrong, court sources told Hindustan Times.



Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla, who is the concerned judge, said that since the earlier narco application was heard by Rathore, the polygraph application should also be heard by her.

Aaftab Poonawala is also slated to undergo narco analysis test as directed by the Delhi court after the police said it found discrepancies in his statements.

Narco analysis is also known as truth serum, and involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.



The person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.



The gruesome killing took place on May 18 as Poonawala allegedly chopped his 26-year-old partner Shraddha Walkar into 35 pieces and disposed them of across the city over the course of several months. According to Delhi Police, the couple had fought over finances on the day of killing, which took place three days after they moved into the flat in Chhattarpur.

