Shri Mata Vaishno Devi poll results: BJP takes early lead, Congress at 3rd spot

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Jammu and Kashmir's Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency. The seat is very crucial for the BJP because it is one of the most-visited Hindu pilgrimage sites in the country. A security personnel checks the area around Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), a counting centre for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. (PTI file photo)

According to the Election Commission, at 10.24 pm, BJP's Baldev Raj Sharma was leading in the seat by 1570 votes. He had received around 4400 votes.

Independent candidate Jugal Kishor was trailing by 1570 votes; he had received 2823 votes till 10.30 am. The Congress's Bhupinder Singh received only 507 seats.

In the 2024 general elections, in a major embarrassment for the BJP, Samajwadi Party's Awadesh Prasad won the Faizabad seat. Ayodhya, where the BJP inaugurated a Ram Temple in January, falls under the Faizabad seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trailing far behind in Jammu and Kashmir. In Haryana, the party is giving a tougher-than-expected fight to the Congress.

The Congress took a huge early lead in Haryana, crossing the halfway mark of 46. However, later, the BJP bridged the gap, setting up a neck-and-neck contest in Haryana.

What the exit polls predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana?

The exit polls predicted a clear Congress win in Haryana. In Jammu and Kashmir, the exit polls predicted that the National Conference-Congress alliance would win.

Exit polls have predicted that the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance would have an advantage over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region.

CVoter projected the BJP was expected to get 27-32 seats out of 43 in the Jammu region while NC-Congress 11-15, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 0-2, others 0-1.

In Kashmir, the NC-Congress was expected to get 29-33 seats out of 47, BJP 0-1, PDP 6-10, and others 6-10. The NC-Congress was overall projected to get 40-48 out of 90 seats, BJP 27-32, PDP 6-12, and others 6-11. A party or an alliance needs 46 seats to form the government.