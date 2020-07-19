Shunned by villagers for suspected Covid-19, man throws dead baby into canal in Kurnool

india

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:16 IST

A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district threw his stillborn baby into an irrigation canal, after the people of his village allegedly refused to bury the body in the local graveyard fearing that she might have contracted coronavirus, the police said.

The incident happened at Chabolu village of Nandyal block in the district on Saturday.

Nandyal rural police inspector Divakar Reddy told reporters that Shamsha Vali, a resident of Kotapadu village of Sirivella block, took his pregnant wife Madar Bee to the Nandyal Government General Hospital for delivery on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl. The grieving couple wanted to bury the body of the infant after returning to their village.

Vali told the police that he had contacted the village elders to request them to make arrangements for the burial, but they allegedly refused to allow the body into the village fearing that she might have contracted the infection, since there were a number of Covid-19 cases in Nandyal Hospital.

Having no other option, Vali dumped the body of the infant in the Kurnool-Cuddapah Canal (KC Canal) at Chabolu village on his way back to the village along with his wife. Later in the evening, some locals found the body of the infant floating in the canal water and immediately alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and based on the information written on the tag tied to the infant’s body, they could identify the parents. When questioned, Vali informed that his wife had delivered the stillborn baby and he had no other choice but to dump it as the villagers did not agree to bury the body in the village.

The police later convinced the villagers and got the body buried at the graveyard. “We have not booked any case as it was a stillborn baby,” the inspector said.