Sidda meets Cong corporator’s kin, assures thorough probe

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday visited the family of Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, who was murdered by her stalker on April 19. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah met the family members of Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death on the campus of her college, at her residence, in Hubballi, on Thursday. (PTI)

During his visit, Siddaramaiah offered his condolences to the grieving parents at their residence in Bidanala, Hubballi. Niranjan emphasised on the need for enhanced security for his family and sought for a swift judicial process. “Stay strong. We are committed to delivering justice within 120 days,” he told Hiremath.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Justice must be delivered within 90 to 120 days through a special court. Fayaz Khondunaik should face the harshest punishment. We will only find solace once he faces the gallows,” he asserted.

Neha Hiremath (23) was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College by accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled from the scene. He was arrested by the police subsequently. She was a first year Master of Computer Application (MCA) student and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and protests across Karnataka.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently handling the case. The CM said that the officers will be submitting the charge sheet to the special court at the earliest and the government will seek maximum penalty and promised justice within the stipulated time frame.

Siddaramaiah said: “We stand firmly with Neha Hiremath’s family during this trying time. I have directed a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the case.”

Responding to calls for the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Siddaramaiah dismissed the demand as political maneuvering by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The BJP’s demand is purely political. How many cases have they referred to the CBI during their tenure? During our term, we have referred numerous cases to the CBI. Rest assured, we stand with Neha’s family and will provide necessary protection,” he said.

A team of CID officers led by CID SP Venkatesh visited the house of Neha Hiremath on Thursday to obtain information from her parents about the incident. The CID officials said the murder was pre-planned, as the accused had bought a machete from a shop just five days before the crime. He attempted to speak with Neha before the murder but when she did not show interest, he stabbed her to death multiple times.

While raising concerns over his safety and urged the government to ensure the protection of his family, Niranjan Hiremath said: “Given the national attention Neha’s tragic death has garnered, our home has been a gathering point for well-wishers offering their condolences. However, we’ve also observed some individuals behaving suspiciously.” “I feel threatened by these unidentified persons who have been lingering around our house, seemingly pretending to console us. To bolster our security, we are planning to install an extensive CCTV surveillance system. We will also approach the chief minister to seek enhanced security measures,” he added.

On the alleged threat to the family and arresting others involved in the case, the chief minister said the government will provide security to the family and also ordered the CID to investigate the angle regarding the involvement of others in this case.

Recalling the threatening behaviour of Fayaz, he said: “Before Neha’s untimely demise, Fayaz and his group of friends were often seen near our residence. He had threatened Neha on several occasions and even attempted to abduct her previously. It seems to be a pre-planned act.”

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s visit, Union minister Prahlad Joshi criticised the Congress party’s handling of recent incidents. He expressed concerns over recent incidents of violence, mentioning the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubbali and the killing of a Dalit youth in Yadagiri. “It seems criminals have developed a perception that the government is lenient towards them,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)