Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar Differ Over Caste Census

Bengaluru: Differences have surfaced within the Congress in Karnataka on the 2015 socio-economic survey, commonly referred to as the caste survey, with chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar issuing conflicting statements on the release of the survey report. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has signed a letter written by Vokkaliga leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) urging the Siddaramaiah government to reject the caste survey report. (PTI)

Shivakumar has advocated for a re-conduct of the caste survey, calling it unscientific. Though the party had pledged to accept the census data, Shivakumar aligned himself with Vokkaliga leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) as co-signatories in a letter urging the government to reject the report.

Contrary to Shivakumar’s stance, Siddaramaiah said the government will accept the report and has directed the Other Backward Classes Commission (OBC) to submit it before January.

“We have spent ₹162 crore; we have to take the report. We will have to see whether the doubts they (Vokkaligas) have are in the report or not. I have not seen the report. If I have not seen it, then how can anyone else see it?” asked Siddaramaiah.

He informed reporters that Jayaprakash Hegde, the OBC Commission chairman, assured him that the report would be submitted in December. “Jayaprakash Hegde (OBC Commission chairman) had met me. He told me that he will submit the report in December. I told him that we will extend his tenure till he submits the report. I have asked him to submit it before January,” the CM said.

Hours earlier, a letter written on November 15 by Vokkaligara Sangha, endorsed by three ministers and 10 MLAs, including Shivakumar, was made public, amidst a tweet by Siddaramaiah confirming his party would accept the report.

“I fully agree with our proud leader Rahul Gandhi’s stand. I feel that the country’s independence will be meaningful only when the caste census is conducted across the country and based on its report, equal share for all - equal rights for all,” Siddaramaiah posted X on Wednesday. “Accepting the report of the Economic, Social and Educational Survey conducted by our previous government, my resolve to do justice to the disadvantaged communities is unwavering,” the post added.

Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, justified his signature on the petition, saying, “Politics is different. We want our community’s self-respect to be protected. MLAs and community leaders feel that the survey wasn’t done properly. It must be done scientifically.”

Shivakumar said several communities have carried out agitations seeking benefits based on population. “STs, Panchamasali Lingayats, Veerashaivas, the SC (Left)...all of them want to protect their communities. Likewise, Vokkaligas are also fighting,” he said.

The 17-page letter from the Vokkaligara Sangha listed various reasons for considering the caste survey unscientific. “The survey is incomplete because the report says that they have visited 5.4 crore people across Karnataka. According to Aadhaar numbers available, there are 6.9 crore people in the state, so the report evidently is not complete. If the government accepts this report, it will be an injustice to the Vokkaliga community,” the letter reads.

“Those doing the survey have not visited all the houses but have instead fabricated details and numbers,” it further alleges.

When asked about Shivakumar’s opposition to the report, the CM said that there was no discussion regarding it between the two. “DyCM has never spoken with me on this. Vokkaliga Sangha leaders had met me and submitted a request. Once I receive the report, I will consider their request,” the CM added.

The groundwork for the caste census was laid during Siddaramaiah’s initial tenure as chief minister, involving an extensive 2015 survey costing ₹162 crore. Although Siddaramaiah announced his acceptance of the report in June, its contents and release date remain undisclosed.

The leaked data indicated that Scheduled Castes (SCs) accounted for 19.5% of the state’s total population, followed by Muslims at 16%. Lingayats and Vokkaligas represented 14% and 11% of the population, respectively. Within the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Kuruba community alone comprised 7% of Karnataka’s population, contributing to the OBCs’ overall representation of 20% in the state.

Collectively, these groups, including SCs, STs, Muslims, and Kurubas, formed a substantial portion of the population at 47.5%. The political implications of these findings could significantly impact the state’s political landscape, according to federations of marginalised sections.

