Siddaramaiah counters MEA's reply on Prajwal: 'No one can go abroad without...'

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of protecting Prajwal Revanna and said no one can travel abroad the country without the knowledge of the Centre -- everyone's passport and visa are checked while travelling internationally. The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and a diplomatic passport holder does not require a visa to travel to Germany. No clearance was sought or given to Prajwal Revanna, the MEA said. Siddaramaiah said his government will bring Prajwal Revanna back to India from wherever he is -- Germany or Dubai.

Prajwal Revanna sex tape controversy: Here are the latest updates:

1. According to reports, Prajwal is now flying to Dubai from Germany. Siddaramaiah reacted to these reports and said the SIT will bring him back from wherever he is -- Dubai or Germany.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

2. Siddaramaiah said though HD Kumaraswamy distanced himself from the scandal, he and Deve Gowda called lawyers to their house to discuss the issue.

3. Both Prajwal and his father HD Revanna have been named accused in the sexual harassment case -- while a rape charge has been brought against Prajwal and a kidnapping charge against his father.

4. Siddaramaiah said he asked the police to identify, trace and secure the victims after the kidnapping case came to light.

5. A mother of three children was allegedly abducted by Prajwal's father after her 20-year-old son complained to the police.

6. In the kidnapping complaint, the 20-year-old son said her mother worked at Revanna's residence six years ago. Three years ago, she quit her job and returned to her hometown. Five days ago, HD Revanna's aide Sathish Bhabanna came to their house and said police may come to them and they should not reveal anything. Then he said Revana sent him to take his mother, the complainant said adding that his mother was taken on a motorcycle and was traceless since.

7. The complainant said he got to know that there was a video of his mother in the sex tape row.

8. HD Revanna moved a pre-arrest bail after being summoned by the SIT for the investigation. On Friday, he withdrew his bail application after the SIT told the court that the charges against him were not non-bailable.