Siddaramaiah govt playing ‘divide and rule’ by giving separate religion status to Lingayats, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Karnataka government on Monday for its decision to recommend separate religion status for Lingayats, accusing chief minister Siddaramaiah of “playing with fire for vote bank politics”.

Party general secretary in charge of Karnataka P Muralidhar Rao accused the state’s ruling Congress of practising a “divide and rule” policy.

“Congress carrying ‘Divide and Rule’ legacy of Britishers in India. Siddaramaiah ji is playing with fire for vote bank politics. Why has Congress done this before elections? Why haven’t they done it 4 years back?” he said in a tweet.

In a significant move, the Congress government in poll-bound Karnataka decided on Monday to recommend to the Centre granting religious minority tag to the numerically strong and politically influential Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat communities.

BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa hails from the community and the government’s decision is being seen by the saffron party as an attempt by the Congress to divide Lingayat voters, who strongly backed him have in the past polls.