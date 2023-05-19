Siddaramaiah's message to CET candidates facing exam on day of his oath ceremony

Karnataka chief minister designate Siddaramaiah on Friday assured the students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on Saturday will not be affected due to his swearing-in ceremony at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.



“Measures have been taken to ensure no student attending the CET exam, in the centres around Kanteerava stadium, is affected due to oath taking ceremony. I request all the candidates to reach the examination centre before 9:30 AM, and reach out to Police for any help”, he tweeted.



“@BlrCityPolice & @blrcitytraffic should make sure students writing CET around Kanteerava stadium, are not affected by the oath taking ceremony. All those attending the oath taking ceremony should co-operate with the Police for smooth traffic movement”, the Congress leader added. Siddaramaiah will take oath as the Karnataka chief minister on Saturday.

Earlier, the Karnataka Examination Authority had asked the students appearing for CET in the city to reach their centres two hours ahead of the scheduled time.

“Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure that students reached the exam centres without delay. Steps have been taken anticipating traffic congestion owing to the oath-taking ceremony on May 20. Candidates who have their centres in the city limits need to be present there by 8.30 am”, KEA executive director S Ramya said in a statement.



Siddaramaiah will take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka for the second time at the Kanteerava Stadium. DK Shivakumar will also be sworn-in as the deputy chief minister. The chief ministers of Congress and opposition ruled states will attend the swearing-in ceremony.



On Thursday, the Congress had named 75-year-old Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister, ending days of leadership deadlock following the grand old party's spectacular victory in the assembly election. DK Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga leader who led the party's campaign in the polls as the KPCC chief, has been named as the only deputy CM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life. ...view detail