Siddaramaiah moves SC seeking quashing of criminal case over 2022 protest

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah moved Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the high court order that declined to quash a criminal case against him and several others in connection with a protest march carried out in 2022, said those in the know of the development. Siddaramaiah (HT)

The case stems from a protest led by Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders outside the residence of then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, where they demanded the resignation of KS Eshwarappa from his ministerial position.

On February 6, 2024, the Karnataka high court dismissed the CM’s plea to annul the criminal proceedings with a fine of ₹10,000. The high court mandated the chief minister’s appearance before a special court for public representatives on March 6, declining his argument that the alleged offences lacked substantial evidence and amounted to an abuse of legal processes.

In his plea to the Supreme Court, Siddaramaiah contended that the incident did not involve any violent action or criminal force by the participants.

“The incident lasted for almost an hour and no violent action or use of criminal force has been alleged against any of the members of the procession. It is, thus, submitted that the prosecution cannot be allowed to continue on such frivolous incidents where no allegation of criminality has been attributed to any of the members of the assembly,” his plea said.

The FIR against Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders was registered at Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station on April 14, 2022, following a protest over the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. Patil had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission of a public work in his village.

According to the FIR, the demonstration led to a traffic congestion on Race Course Road and disrupted public order. Charges of obstructing traffic flow and disrupting law and order were imposed upon the protesters.

In response, Siddaramaiah and others sought relief from the Karnataka high court, requesting the cancellation of the non-bailable warrant issued by the special court and the cessation of legal proceedings against them in the trial court.

However, the high court, rejected the plea to suspend its order until a higher court appeal was filed. It highlighted the adverse impact of road blockades during protests on public welfare, stressing that regardless of their positions, everyone must abide by the law.

“If people’s representatives don’t follow rules, will the public follow? Staging protests by blocking roads creates problems for the public. Just because they are people’s representatives, we cannot accept the blocking of roads. People’s representatives must follow the law. Prime Minister and postman both are equal in front of the law,” the high court observed.