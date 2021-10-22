Home / India News / Siddaramaiah says only 21% people fully inoculated, questions celebrations
india news

Siddaramaiah says only 21% people fully inoculated, questions celebrations

‘1 billion doses’ sounds fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 29 Cr people out of 139Cr are fully...’ he tweeted
File photo: Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for celebrating the billionth Covid-19 vaccine shot administered in India on Thursday while failing to notice that only 290 million or 21% of Indians have received both doses.

“’1 billion doses’ sounds fancy number but the devil is in the details. Only 29 Cr people out of 139Cr are fully vaccinated, which means only about 21% are fully vaccinated. What are @BJP4India leaders celebrating for? For vaccinating just 21% of the population?” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

“In US - 56% population are fully vaccinated, in China it is 70%, in Canada it is 71%. But India’s fully vaccinated coverage is just 21%. Mr. @narendramodi, let us raise the bar before celebrating!!” Siddaramaiah added.

A series of events were held around the country to celebrate the milestone. The government launch a theme song, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, displayed only on special days, was unfurled to mark the occasion. Hundred monuments were also illuminated in tri-colour.

“There may be a need for booster dose too & with even 1st doses & 2nd doses pending for large population, can we even think of booster dose? Mr PM @narendramodi, Let us put an hold to the celebrations & concentrate on vaccinating everyone,” Siddaramaiah said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out