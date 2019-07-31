CCD founder Siddhartha cremated at his coffee estate in Karnataka

india

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder V.G. Siddhartha’s cremation was held at Chattanahalli, his village, in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district. His last rite was performed at one of his coffee estates.

“His body was brought to the estate from Mangaluru in a flower-decked cortege in a glass-cased coffin after the autopsy at a state-run hospital,” a news agency reported quoting sources.

“Hundreds of people, including women and elders from the surrounding towns and villages, thronged the estate in the Mudigeree taluk for the last glimpse of the coffee baron and to pay homage to him,” the source said.

After two fishermen found the body floating in the backwaters of the Netravathi river earlier in the day, the police shifted the body to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for post-mortem. “Siddhartha’s body was handed over to his family after the autopsy.

Siddhartha’s father-in-law S.M. Krishna and mother-in-law Prema flew to Chikkamagaluru from Bengaluru, while other family members and relatives have also reached the estate for the last rites.

Karanataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also flew from Bengaluru to attend the last rites and console the bereaved family members.

Siddhartha went missing on Monday night and was suspected to have committed suicide by jumping off the bridge.

