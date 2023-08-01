Home / India News / Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan

Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan

ByHT News Desk
Aug 01, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan, ANI reported.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused Sachin Bishnoi was extradited to India from Azerbaijan on Tuesday, two days after a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell headed to the Transcaucasian country to finalise the legal formalities. Cousin of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Sachin is one of the alleged conspirators in the Punjabi singer's murder, which took place in May last year.

Sidhu Moosewala
Sidhu Moosewala

Sachin had claimed the responsibility for Moosewala’s murder on Facebook. He was fighting a legal battle in Azerbaijan to avoid extradition to India after he was detained there in August last year.

Sachin hails from Punjab’s Fazilka.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out