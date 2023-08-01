Sachin Bishnoi extradited. 5 things about Sidhu Moosewala murder accused

Two days after a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell visited Azerbaijan to complete legal formalities, Gangster Sachin Bishnoi was extradited to India on Tuesday. An officer aware of the matter said Sachin Bishnoi had moved an appeal before a higher appellate authority in Azerbaijan to avoid his extradition. Sachin Bishnoi has been named as one of the alleged conspirators in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. (HT PHOTO)

“When it was rejected there earlier this month [July], we apprised the development to the [Union] ministry of home affairs (MHA), which asked the Delhi Police to go ahead to bring the gangster back,” the officer said.

Here are five things about Sachin Bishnoi:

Sachin Bishnoi is from Punjab’s Fazilka and is a relative of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of being one of the main conspirators in Sidhu Moosewala's death. Sachin claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in a Facebook post. He had been fighting a legal battle in Azerbaijan to avoid extradition to India after he was detained there in August last year. Sachin Bishnoi left India via Dubai just before Moosewala’s murder on a fake passport. A CBI official said, “He fled to Dubai on a fake passport issued in the name of Tilak Raj Tuteja, a resident of Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi. Later, he took a flight to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, where he was detained.” He is wanted in an extortion case in the Mohan Garden area in Delhi, as well as two similar offences in Punjab. A red corner notice was also issued for him in all these three cases. A Red Notice is a request to agencies globally to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar action. Officials have said that Sachin allegedly managed the logistics for Moosewala’s murder and then left India. An official said, “His extradition to India will give us many new leads in Moosewala’s case as we will try to locate the missing links in the Punjabi singer’s murder.”

