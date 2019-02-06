‘Sign an affidavit’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav dares PM Modi, Amit Shah over alliances with ‘corrupt’ parties

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has once again issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah over forming alliances with opposition parties and leaders in the future.

Tejashwi Yadav seemed to be reacting to BJP’s president Amit Shah comment in November last year comparing the opposition parties to a “band of thieves”. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had also accused them of looting the country’s wealth by indulging in corruption.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader had on Tuesday dared the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad to sign an affidavit during his meeting with Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

He had asked them to give an assurance that they would not seek help from any of the 23 opposition parties to form a government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha election.

“PM Modi Ji & Co. says all parties and leaders in opposition alliance are corrupt,” Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar, reiterated his demand on Wednesday.

“I openly challenge Mr. Modi, Amit Shah and others in BJP to submit an affidavit stating that they will never ever get into alliance with any of these leaders and parties in future. Will they?? (sic)” the younger son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad asked on Twitter.

Tejashwi Yadav was among the several opposition leaders who met Mamata Banerjee, who had staged a sit-in protest against the CBI’s alleged attempt to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar over the Saradha case.

He had also participated in the mega opposition rally called by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on January 19.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 13:42 IST