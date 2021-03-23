IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / SII seeks govt's nod to supply 50 lakh Covishield Covid-19 vaccine doses to UK
A supply truck of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune (File Photo).
A supply truck of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest maker of vaccines, in Pune (File Photo).
india news

SII seeks govt's nod to supply 50 lakh Covishield Covid-19 vaccine doses to UK

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has also assured the government that India's own vaccination programme won't be affected because of this supply.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST

The world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, Serum Institute of India, has sought permission from the Centre to supply 50 lakh doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to the United Kingdom, citing an agreement with AstraZeneca in this regard.

It has, however, assured India that its own anti-coronavirus vaccination programme will not be disturbed because of this supply.

This development came amid reports that the UK's anti-coronavirus inoculation programme has been hit due to a delay in the supply of the second batch of vaccines.

In a communique to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh, sought permission to supply 50 lakh doses of Covishield stating that India's anti-coronavirus vaccination programme will not be affected.

It referred to a license agreement between AstraZeneca UK Limited and the Serum Institute of India in June 2020 with relation to technology transfer from AZ for manufacture and supply of Covishield.

"Under this agreement, it was agreed that Serum Institute of India will supply any AstraZeneca country where AstraZeneca has commitments anywhere in the world. It was further agreed that, in return for getting access to the AZ technology AZD1222, Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd will treat AstraZeneca as a priority customer, whether it is for drug substance or finished product," Singh stated.

According to the agreement, Serum Institute has to supply millions of doses of Covishield to AstraZeneca according to their requirement. "We have to supply at least 50 lakh doses to AstraZeneca immediately for use in the UK."

"This is of utmost priority as AstraZeneca has conveyed and is also reminding us of our obligation to supply Covishield to them according to the agreement. AstraZeneca and representative of the UK Government have also conveyed to us today morning that if these minimum 50 lakh doses are not supplied to the UK immediately this week then the UK government might have to halt the vaccination programme," Singh said.

The letter also reminded the government that the Serum Institute has received the technology to manufacture Covishield from AstraZeneca-Oxford and need to honour the commitment to supply at least 50 lakh doses of the vaccine.

"We are sure, considering the gravity of the situation and prestige of our company as well as our country is at stake, you will definitely intervene and give permission to us to supply at least 50 lakh doses of Covishield to the UK this week. We will be highly obliged for the same. We assure you that the Government of India's vaccination programme will not be disturbed because of this supply," Singh stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Officials in the Union health ministry refuted allegations that the government had stopped the company from exporting its Covid-19 vaccine doses.(File photo)
Officials in the Union health ministry refuted allegations that the government had stopped the company from exporting its Covid-19 vaccine doses.(File photo)
india news

UK ‘blames’ SII for delay vaccines priority in India as cases surge: Officials

By HT Correspondent, London
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:27 AM IST
On Thursday, British health secretary Matt Hancock said a delayed delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute, in addition to the need to retest them, would postpone its immunisation program.
READ FULL STORY
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla at a press confertence at the SII facility, a day after a fire incident, in Pune, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(PTI)
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla at a press confertence at the SII facility, a day after a fire incident, in Pune, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(PTI)
india news

SII to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi Arabia: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Brazil has already received 4 million doses from SII, Saudi Arabia 3 million doses and Morocco 7 million, according to India's foreign ministry. The three countries had ordered 20 million each.
READ FULL STORY
The SpiceJet flight SG8937, that brought the very first consignment of vaccines to Delhi, departed the Pune airport at 8.05am and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.15am. (Sourced)
The SpiceJet flight SG8937, that brought the very first consignment of vaccines to Delhi, departed the Pune airport at 8.05am and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.15am. (Sourced)
india news

SII seeks Amit Shah's help for smooth operations of non-scheduled planes in Pune

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • In a recent letter to Amit Shah, the Pune-based firm suggested amendments in the AOR policy stating, it is needed for foreigners to commute smoothly at the airport and encourage "ease of doing business in India".
READ FULL STORY
SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has licensed the AstraZeneca/Oxford University product and will soon start bulk-manufacturing the Novavax shot.(Shankar Narayan/HT File Photo)
SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has licensed the AstraZeneca/Oxford University product and will soon start bulk-manufacturing the Novavax shot.(Shankar Narayan/HT File Photo)
world news

US export ban could hit Covid vaccine supply, says SII chief

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:06 AM IST
  • India’s Biological E has tied up with J&J to potentially contract manufacture up to 600 million doses of its vaccine per year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP