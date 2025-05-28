Sikkim all set to host PM Modi at statehood's golden jubilee celebrations on May 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood at the Paljor Stadium here on May 29, an official notification said. Narendra Modi to attend the event marking the completion of 50 years of Sikkim's statehood tomorrow.(PMO)

Formal invitations have been extended to all officers, from the rank of deputy secretary and under-secretary (and their equivalents) to staff members of various state government departments, PSUs, and central government agencies in Gangtok, the Home Department notification said on Tuesday evening.

The invitees have been requested to attend the programme in their traditional attires and be seated by 8.30 am on May 29 in the western gallery of the stadium, it said.

The heads of departments and secretaries have also been directed to ensure the presence of their respective officers and staffers.

The Sikkim government had earlier issued an advisory concerning the temporary closure of offices and schools in Gangtok, and vehicular movement restrictions to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event.