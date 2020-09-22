e-paper
Home / India News / Sikkim assembly holds one-day session; tourism services to resume in October

Sikkim assembly holds one-day session; tourism services to resume in October

Tourism centres and hotels in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills have already opened.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 13:50 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Sikkim reported 28 deaths and 2,391 Covid-19 cases till Saturday night. (ANI)
         

The one-day session of the Sikkim legislative assembly was held on Monday amidst lockdown in Gangtok. The week-long lockdown started on Monday after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

Three ministers and two legislators, who had tested positive, did not attend the session. The legislators and assembly staff were tested for Covid-19 on Friday. The assembly has 32 members.

Sikkim was among the first states to impose a complete ban on entry of domestic and foreign tourists and migrant workers. The administration has now decided to allow free inter-state movement of people from October 1. Hotels and tourism-related services will be allowed to operate from October 10.

An order issued by the government said, “Inner line permits for foreign tourists having valid visas shall be issued from October 10 and helicopter services from Bagdogra airport to Gangtok will resume regular operations from October 1.”

Every year, more than 10 lakh tourists visit Sikkim and Darjeeling-Kalimpong hills and more than 15 percent of the population in the region is depended on tourism. Tourism centres and hotels in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills have already opened.

Sikkim reported 28 deaths and 2,391 Covid-19 cases till Saturday night.

