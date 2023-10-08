Sikkim floods: 55 people killed, 141 still missing; rescue work on. Top updates

At least 55 people, including eight Indian Army personnel, have been killed and over 140 are still missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin in Sikkim. According to the Army, 14 soldiers are missing, and the search and rescue operations are still underway.

Remains of the bridge connecting Adarsh gaon with Singtam along the bank of Teesta River at Singtam in Sikkim(REUTERS)