Sikkim govt writes to NHIDCL over frequent closure of NH-10

Gangtok, The Sikkim government has written to National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd over "frequent" closure of NH-10, a lifeline to the Himalayan state, claiming that such recurrent moves affected the tourism sector in the peak season.

The state government also claimed that these closures for maintenance are often imposed even for small work and without prior intimation, making it extremely difficult for the movement of Sikkim people and for the tourism sector, which is highly dependent on the smooth functioning of the crucial highway.

"It is with concern that we note an increase in both frequency and duration of road blockages/closures along NH-10 over the past year," Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao said in the letter to the NHIDCL General Manager Samrat Sanyal last week.

Rao said the recent notices regarding the closure of NH-10 last week were "issued without adequate coordination with tourism stakeholders and line departments, which had a significant negative impact, particularly during the ongoing peak tourist season".

He said that the sudden closure of the national highway connecting the border state with the rest of the country has "not only affected tourist inflow but had serious implications on the livelihood of our tourism stakeholders".

The senior official urged the NHIDCL to refrain from the sudden closure of NH-10 and ensure that any planned road closure for improvement in peak tourist seasons should be avoided.

"If unavoidable, these measures should not be for a full day. Besides, this matter should be communicated well in advance to all concerned departments and stakeholders," he said.

Rao also demanded "wide publicity about road openings/closures by issuing timely and clear communication through appropriate channels to inform the public about the status of NH-10".

In the event of a necessary closure, clearly marked diversion routes should be put in place and it should be supported by proper signage, traffic personnel, and public announcements to guide travellers efficiently, he said.

The tourism official asked for an introduction of a centralised digital platform or mobile app with real-time updates on road conditions, closures, diversions, and estimated restoration timelines, as this information will greatly assist both tourists and operators in planning their travel effectively.

Rao said that the tourism stakeholders have been continuously raising their grievances regarding the ongoing obstructions, as these are directly affecting the overall tourism ecosystem in the state.

