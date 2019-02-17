Sikkim oppn party demands seat reservation in Assembly; threatens first strike in 26 years

Sikkim’s main opposition party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has threatened to call the state’s first general strike in 26 years on February 28 if its demands for reservation of seats in the state Assembly for Limboos and Tamangs, sub-communities of the Gorkhas and other benefits for different communities are not met by February 25.

Sikkim is ruled by Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) led by chief minister Pawan Chamling, India’s longest serving chief minister. The SDF has 23 members while the SKM has nine.

SKM led by P S Golay says it will launch a 24-hour bandh on February 28 if its demands are not met.

The key demand in the list of 35 is the restoration of Sikkimese Nepali seats in Sikkim legislative assembly, reservation of Limboo, Tamang tribal seats in the state assembly, granting scheduled tribe status to 11 Nepali communities and regularisation of temporary jobs recently given by the state government under the one family, one job scheme.

Jacob Khaling, SKM spokesperson said, “The state government has failed to act to restore the Assembly seats for the Sikkimese Nepali and declare seat reservation for the Libmoos and Tamangs.”

Though Limboos and Tamangs were accorded the status of scheduled tribe in 2003, seats are not reserved for them in the state assembly.

The SDF has rubbished the SKM’s demands. “As the matter is related with the Centre, the opposition should knock on Delhi’s door rather than calling the bandh in Sikkim. This is nothing but drama before the Assembly elections this year,” SDF spokesperson Dhil Dahal said.

The last time public life was paralysed in Sikkim was in 1993 when the SDF was in the opposition and Nar Bahadur Bhandari was the chief minister. The SDF has been in power since 1994.

During the rule of the Chogyal (King), there were 30 seats in the then National Assembly with 15 seats reserved each for the Bhutia-Lepcha (BL) and Nepali communities.

There are now 32 seats in the Sikkim Assembly, out of which 15 are reserved (12 for Bhutias and Lepchas, one seat for monks and two for SC candidates).

The Sikkim government has been seeking 40 Assembly seats from the Centre so that five seats can be reserved for the tribal Limboo and Tamang communities, but are yet to get the nod.

K N Upreti, former minster who is now an advisor to Hamro Sikkim Party, another opposition outfit, remarked, “Though the demand for restoration of Nepali seats is justified, no political party seems to be sincere. The opposition parties have even failed to provide a formula for seat reservation for the Limboo and Tamang communities.”

Sikkim became a state of India in 1975.

The Nepalis of Sikkim origin had seat reservation till 1979 like the Bhutias and Lepchas. The reservation of Nepali seats was abolished in 1979 after which Nepali communities have been contesting the 17 general seats.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 21:29 IST