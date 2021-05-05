IND USA
Home / India News / Sikkim records 221 new Covid-19 cases; caseload nearing 9,000
Of the 221 new Covid-19 cases, East Sikkim district registered 171 cases followed by 24 each in South and West Sikkim and 2 in North Sikkim.(HT file photo)
Sikkim records 221 new Covid-19 cases; caseload nearing 9,000

PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Gangtok
UPDATED ON MAY 05, 2021 06:45 PM IST

Sikkim reported 221 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 8,919, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 155 as four more persons succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the 221 new Covid-19 cases, East Sikkim district registered 171 cases followed by 24 each in South and West Sikkim and 2 in North Sikkim.

Also Read| Sikkim imposes night curfew, bans movement of people, vehicles amid Covid surge

The Himalayan state now has 2,050 active Covid-19 cases, while 6,515 patients have recovered from the disease, it said.

The bulletin said 199 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has so far tested 96,965 samples for Covid-19 including 801 samples in the last 24 hours, it added.

