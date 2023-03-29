‘…since born into a certain family’: Union minister slams Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi and alleged that the Congress MP was disqualified from Lok Sabha because of his “arrogance”. Vaishnaw also alleged that the Congress leader considers it his “birthright” to rule the country since he is born to a certain family. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi with her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session in Raipur. (ANI)

“Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified because of his arrogance. He thinks it is his birthright to rule this country and that is causing all this cognitive dissonance in his mind,” Vaishnaw said at a press briefing.

The Union minister said that Rahul Gandhi does the politics of entitlement and asked if he is above the law.

"When the court gave the decision over the insult of the OBC community, Rahul Gandhi today says that the court is wrong. Rahul Gandhi thinks that ruling this country is his birthright. He does the politics of entitlement. He thinks that it becomes his birthright to rule the country since he is born into a certain family. He considers himself above the Constitution, court and Parliament," news agency ANI quoted Vaishnaw as saying.

"He considers himself above the country's institutions. Rahul Gandhi thinks no court can give a judgement against him... He thinks that the provision in the Constitution for disqualification should not be applied to him because he is in politics with a feeling of entitlement," the Union Railway minister added.

Slamming the Opposition, which is uniting against the Centre on the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Vaishnaw said all the "corrupt" have come together on a single stage.

In a similar attack on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all those who are deeply rooted in corruption have come together and are attacking the constitutional institutions of the country.

Hitting back at Modi for his corruption jibe at the Opposition, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused him of running a "bhrashtachari bhagao abhiyan" (make the corrupt flee campaign) and said he must stop his image makeover by posing as an anti-corruption crusader.

