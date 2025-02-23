Sindh governor's huge PKR 1 crore promise as India take on Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

The governor of Pakistan’s Sindh province Kamran Tessori is making headlines as the Champions Trophy hosts take on arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday. He has promised the Pakistan team a huge reward if they manage to win the big clash. India's Virat Kohli celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Khushdil Shah during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. (AFP)

Both sides face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and fans always anticipate a competitive clash between the neighbouring countries.

Governor Tessori, came forward and promised a huge sum of PKR 1 crore for the Pakistan cricket team if they managed to defeat the Indian team in the tournament.

“If the Pakistan team wins, I promise to give them 1 crore from my side. it's not that we won't care about the players if they lose. They are our pride but the entire country is praying for a win and hope we will achieve it,” Tessori said according to a report by ARY News.

PCB disappointed with India not playing in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated his disappointment over India's decision to play their Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue as Pakistan hosts the first ICC event in 29 years.

Naqvi expressed confidence that the event will leave a lasting legacy for the sport in the country.

While PCB has the hosting rights of the event, India is playing all their games in Dubai due to security concerns in Pakistan.

“We are focused on delivering a world-class event but it is undoubtedly disappointing that India is not playing in Pakistan,” Naqvi told PTI before leaving for Dubai to watch the Pakistan and India match on Sunday.

“It is disappointing- not just for the PCB, but also for cricket fans worldwide, the ICC, its commercial partners, and the other participating countries that India is not playing in Pakistan,” he said.

Naqvi reminded that Pakistan has consistently upheld the principle of keeping sports and politics separate.

“Our team has toured India multiple times, including in 2011, 2012, 2016, and most recently in 2023. Naturally, we had hoped that India would reciprocate by participating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Unfortunately, that has not materialised,” he said.