Singapore fest organisers claim they weren't aware of Zubeen Garg's yacht trip

Popular Assam singer Zubeen Garg, died on Friday, after an accident during a yacht trip Singapore. As per reports, the organisers of the North East India Festival stated that they had no prior knowledge of the singer's trip to Singapore before the three-day fest. All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders pay tribute to Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg (52), who passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore,(ANI)

The Assamese cultural icon passed away at 52 after a tragic incident in Singapore. The singer, who rose to fame in the state in the 90s, became a household name nationally with the success of his 2006 song, Ya Ali.

Yacht trip gone wrong

In a fresh statement, which contradicts their previous one, Chief Organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), Shyamkanu Mahanta, said that the singer had gone on a yacht trip in Singapore with members of the local Assamese community when an accident occurred, which claimed his life.

The organisers' previous statement said that Garg died while due to an accident during scuba diving.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," read the initial statement issued by NEIF organisers.

The three-day festival, which began on September 19, was cancelled following Garg's death. The singer had arrived in Singapore on Wednesday, days before his scheduled appearance at the festival.

Chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta told news agency PTI that Garg was ''scheduled to be with us at the festival tomorrow, meeting and interacting with people."

“The entire NEIF team was engaged in a business meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers at a hotel to facilitate investments in Northeast India,” he added.

‘No prior knowledge’ of trip

In a statement issued on Facebook as well, the organisers of the North East festival stated that the team received a call from Garg's manger, informing them of the accident.

''During the meeting, we received a call from Zubeen’s manager informing us that he had met with an accident and had been rushed to Singapore General Hospital.," said Mahanta, adding that the organisers had no prior knowledge of the trip.

"This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief. In light of this tragedy, we are cancelling the event,” Mahanta added.

(With inputs from PTI)