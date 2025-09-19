'Assam lost one of its favourite sons': CM mourns singer Zubeen Garg's death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reacted to the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg, saying Assam lost “one of its favourite sons”. Most popularly known for the song 'Ya Ali', Zubeen Garg died in Singapore, reportedly while taking part in a scuba diving activity. Zubeen Garg died in a tragic scuba-diving accident in Singapore on Friday

Reacting to the death of the singer whom he referred to as “Assam's favourite rockstar”, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X: “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go”.

Zubeen Garg, 52, was a household name across the country, especially in Assam where he rose to fame in the 90s. The Chief Minister also heaped praise on the singer's craft, calling his skills unmatched.

“He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come,” Sarma further wrote.

"Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen," Sarma further said.

Zubeen Garg was in Singapore for a scuba diving session when he fell into the sea, North East News reported. While he was pulled out and rushed to the ICU, he passed away.

The singer was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival in Singapore later in the day.

Born Zubeen Borthakur, the Assamese singer rose to fame under his stage name, Zubeen Garg, adopting his ‘gotra’ as his surname.

Over the years, he earned immense popularity for his versatile singing across more than 40 languages and dialects, including Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi. Among his many hit songs, he is especially remembered for Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster.