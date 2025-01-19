Singapore mulls interest in Telangana’s Musi project

The Singapore government on Saturday evinced its interest in being partner to the ambitious Musi river rejuvenation project of the Telangana government, besides other water management and sustainability plans of state, an official statement said. Chief minister Revanth Reddy felicitates Singapore minister for sustainability and environment, and in-charge trade minister Grace Fu Hai Yien on Saturday. ht photo (HT photo)

An official delegation led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy met Singapore minister for sustainability and environment Grace Fu Hai Yien on the second day of its tour to Singapore during which both held wide-ranging discussions for partnership in several areas.

“Hai Yien assured the chief minister that Singapore would consider his invitation to partner with the Telangana government in making the goals of ‘Telangana Rising’ vision a reality and success. She was particularly keen on Net Zero Future City, River Musi rejuvenation project, water management and the sustainability plans of Telangana,” the official statement said.

It further stated that the Telangana delegation, including IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, and officials, showcased the investment opportunities in Telangana in several areas, including urban planning and infrastructure, water management, skills development, sports, semiconductors, manufacturing, environment and sustainability sciences and technology.

“Both sides agreed to work together closely, including identifying special teams to explore joint projects, systemic sharing of learning from Singapore for India’s youngest state, and making rapid progress and impact on the ground in joint projects,” it added.

Later, Sridhar Babu held a separate roundtable interaction with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA).

The SSIA shared learnings, best practices, and lessons from Singapore’s meteoric rise and global consolidation in the semiconductor sector.

“Sridhar Babu, while expounding on the salient features of ‘Telangana Rising’, showcased the opportunities for global investors, and invited the Singapore industry to invest heavily in the state,” the official release said, adding that a team of Singapore semiconductor industry leaders would visit Hyderabad later this year to explore opportunities on the ground.

On the first day of the Telangana delegation to Singapore on Friday, the chief minister and his team visited the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE) campus and enquired about the skill development courses offered by the institute and the facilities provided in the campus.

Later, the team held discussions with the top officials of ITE and requested them to support the Young India Skill University that has been established in the Fourth City in Hyderabad.

In the meeting, Sridhar Babu briefed the ITE management about the skill development courses offered by the Skill university to meet the growing market demand for skilled workforce and provide employment to the youth in different various sectors.

“The minister also proposed to exchange skills development training modules with mutual cooperation. The ITE delegation responded positively and came forward to work together with the Young India Skill University,” the statement added.