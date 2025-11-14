‘SIR game won’t be possible again': Akhilesh Yadav on Bihar's NDA tsunami

As the trends project a landslide victory for NDA in Bihar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls, calling it a "game" that, he claims, will not be possible in other states. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the "game" carried out through SIR in Bihar has now been exposed.(PTI)

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said that the "game" carried out through SIR in Bihar has now been exposed, and that such "election conspiracies" will not be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else.

"The game that the Sir played in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else, because this electoral conspiracy has now been exposed. From now on, we will not let them play this game. Just like CCTV, our 'PPTV' -- meaning 'PDA Prahari' -- will stay alert and foil the BJP's intentions. The BJP is not a party, it is a deceit (BJP dal nahi chhal hai)," Yadav wrote on 'X'.

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks came as the BJP-led NDA seemed poised for a strong showing in Bihar, while the Congress raised concerns about the integrity of the ongoing vote counting.

The SIR process, which lasted several months, concluded with the Election Commission publishing the final voter list on September 30.

Opposition parties had protested vigorously, accusing the EC of acting under the influence of the BJP, a claim the poll body denied. Yadav did not hold back, labelling the BJP as "not a party, but a fraud."

Bihar assembly election result

As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, the trends indicate a strong and commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling what could be one of chief minister Nitish Kumar's most decisive electoral victories.

As of 3 pm, ECI trends showed the BJP, Nitish Kumar's JDU, and Chirag Paswan's LJP collectively leading on 195 seats.

Meanwhile, the ECI announced the first name who emerged as a winner in the elections - JDU candidate Maheshwar Hazari from the Kalyanpur seat.

Hazari was fielded against CPI (M)'s Ranjeet Kumar Ram and Jan Suraaj Party's Ram Baalak Paswan, and won by a margin of over 38,000 votes.