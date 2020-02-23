Sisodia buries hatchet over Happiness Class ‘wars’ says ‘respects’ US decision

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 22:02 IST

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government “respects” the reasons cited by the US embassy for not including him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among dignitaries to welcome US first lady Melania Trump at a government school on Tuesday and added that it “wholeheartedly” welcomes her visit.

Sisodia’s statement, quoted by ANI, follows a reported clarification from the US embassy a little while ago over Sisodia and Kejriwal’s omission from the list of invited dignitaries.

“However, certain concerns were expressed by the US embassy regarding CM & Deputy CM accompanying the First Lady during the school visit. We respect the same. We welcome the First Lady wholeheartedly and will do our best to facilitate the tour” Sisodia was quoted as saying.

The US Embassy had moments earlier said, Melania Trump’s school visit was not a political event, explaining the omission.

“While the US Embassy had no objection to the presence of CM & Deputy CM, we appreciate their recognition that this isn’t a political event & that it’s best to ensure focus is on education, school, & students,” ANI quoted US embassy as saying.

Sisodia said that he along with the chief minister would have “loved” to have personally received the first lady at the school.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & Education Minister Manish Sisodia would have loved to personally receive First Lady in Delhi Govt school & brief her about the concept of Happiness Classes & positive impact that it has on students, during her visit to classrooms,” Sisodia was quoted as saying by ANI.

He termed the visit a matter of “great pride” for all stakeholders including the Delhi government, school teachers and students among others.

It’s a matter of great pride for Delhi Govt, teachers & students that US First Lady is visiting a Delhi Govt school. It’s a big appreciation for us that the work of AAP govt in the education sector, especially Happiness Classes, is being recognised in the world,” he said.

Embassy’s clarification and Sisodia’s response caps the political war that pitched the BJP against the opposition parties, including the AAP, which runs the Delhi government, credited with the much publicized and acclaimed educational reforms at the centre of the VVIP visit.

AAP had accused BJP ruled Central government of a hand behind the omissions and the latter had accused Kejriwal’s party of “petty politics” over issues of “national importance”.

The BJP said it didn’t pick the names and that it was a prerogative of the American embassy as per the protocol.

The clarification by the embassy could be viewed by some as a validation of BJP’s stance.

Before their names were dropped, it was believed that Kejriwal and Sisodia will welcome Melania Trump at the school and brief her on the ‘Happiness curriculum’, which was introduced by the Delhi government in all its schools in July 2018 and includes meditation, storytelling, other activities aimed at de-stressing students and question-answer sessions.