Sisodia kept with murderers in Tihar's cell no 1, conspiracy to kill him: AAP

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that it is the first time an under trial, Manish Sisodia, has been kept in Tihar jail's cell no 1 with hardened criminals. "An undertrial prisoner is never kept at cell no 1. They are very hardened criminals with many murder cases. Some of them are not even mentally sound. It won't matter to them if there is another case added. There was clear order from the court that Manish Sisodia will be kept in the Vipassana cell where he will be able to meditate. We are political rivals but will the Centre now commit political murders?" Saurabh Bharadwaj said. AAP on Wednesday said the court ordered that Sisodia will be kept at Vipasana cell but he is kept with hardened criminals. (PTI)

The jail authorities earlier said Sisodia has been lodged in a cell for senior citizens. Like any other inmates, the former Delhi minister has been given basic items.

"We are political rivals. But is such enmity acceptable? You have been defeated by us several times. Even after so many conspiracies the mayor and the deputy mayor posts came to us. You have sent our leaders to jail but people's sympathy is with us," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "We have concerns that Manish Sisodia has life threats. Why are you so scared of Sisodia? Has any first-time prisoner been kept with such criminals?"

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. On March 6, he was sent t 14-day judicial custody till March 20. Sisodia brought a copy of the Bhagavad Gita along with him. Other items allowed by the court are yet to be received from his home, reports said. On Tuesday, Sisodia received some extra clothes. On Monday night, he was given basic items such as blankets, soap and oral hygiene products, and for dinner, was served rice, chappati, dal, among others, according to the jail manual, an official said.

Every prison has a library and every inmate is its member. If anyone wants to have a book, they can avail it from there, the officials said.

Before being sent to his cell, he underwent a medical examination, they said.

The court has allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, a pair of spectacles and medicines to jail and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

